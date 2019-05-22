The Sculpture Capitol of Canada has rolled out its brand new exhibit of public artwork. Castlegar Sculpturewalk 2019 features 30 pieces from local artists as well as from across the country and the US, with one sculpture that’s still on its way.

Executive Director Joy Barrett highlighted that many new artists are being showcased from throughout Canada for the first time.

There’s also two interactive pieces new this year.

“Invermere artist Cajsa Fredin, it’s a bicycle with a lot of beautiful metal flowers sprouting out of it. It’s called Petal to the Medal and she’s encouraging people to get on and have a bike and we also have a huge bench in front of City Hall that looks a bit like an alien space ship, but as well as a beautiful piece of sculpture, it’s a functional bench,” Barrett explained.

There are maps along the route which starts at the Kootenay Market, or swing into the Chamber of Commerce to pick one up. There are also ballot boxes along the way to vote for your favourite.

Last year’s People’s Choice winner, The Keeper, has been moved to its new home.

“Down near Millennium Ponds, kind of along the walk to Zuckerbeg Island, and hiding in the woods like it was originally supposed to be, that was always the artist’s vision,” said Barrett.

To check out the new sculptures, you can visit the Sculpturewalk Facebook page.