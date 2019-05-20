Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in Trail on Monday (May 20). Crews arrived on scene at approximately 2:45 AM.

There were multiple fires in a 4-plex on 4th Avenue and in total 13 fire fighters responded from Trail and Warfield. The duty crew weer able to contain the fires until more crew arrived, according to KBR Fire and Rescue. The incident was under control by roughly 3:15 AM.

The blaze is under investigation by RCMP and regional fire rescue.