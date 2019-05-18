Starting in September 2019, those looking for a career in the tech industry will now have the opportunity to get the skills and education required in Selkirk College’s new Web Development Program (Supplied by Selkirk College)

A new eight month program will be offered at Selkirk College’s Tenth Street Campus in Nelson this fall on web development.

Matthew Potter is the instructor.

He’s excited to build the best program for students and the business community:

“That’s one of my responsibilities, is to be an industry liaison. To go out there and talk with industry to find out what they need from a web developer and what they’re looking for.”

Potter’s own twelve years of industry experience leads him to believe that web developers are now integral to business:

“I’ve seen it. It doesn’t matter what technology you’re working with these days – whether its VOIP phones, websites, or internal chat systems – a web developer is a paramount role that is growing. The responsibilities of the web developer are growing throughout most organizations.”

He explains that students will be able to build and design a website from a front end perspective while connecting to a data base and server – a high demand skill set in many industries:

“We’re bringing together both of those skills – that’s putting them into the course and bringing students up to where industry requires them to be.”

He says the Kootenays is a great place for this kind of training with a lot of green energy, hydro power, and other tech opportunities.

It will build off some of the training provided in the former Digital Arts and New Media Program. That two-year diploma has now been modified to focus even more on the creative design process in the digital media industry and is now called the Digital Arts Program.

Those interested can apply now. Click here to learn more.