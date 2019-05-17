Tariffs on certain metals could be lifted Friday

Steel and aluminum tariffs are close to being removed between Canada and the United States. The Canadian press reports negotiations are ongoing and the deal could be announced at any time. A source said nothing is finalized though. The two countries hit each other with 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent on aluminum a year ago.

Asylum claims way up since Trudeau elected

New figures say asylum claims in Canada more than tripled over the last four years. The Canadian press cited a Statistics Canada study that said there were 15 thousand claims when Justin Trudeau was elected in 2015. The number went up to 50 thousand by 2017. The pace of growth has slowed over the last year. Most claims are from young males.

Fears of war between U.S. and Iran escalate

U.S. president Donald Trump doesn’t want to go to war with Iran but when asked if he was he said “I hope not.” The Associated Press reports fears about the potential of war are real as two of his advisors could be working towards conflict with the Middle Eastern country. The Trump administration has been implementing a “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran over the last year.