It was a busy and productive weekend for Trail RCMP during this past weekend’s Silver City Days, which saw over 75 calls from Friday to Sunday.

Trail RCMP say they received calls for reports of lost property, medical assistance, panhandling, noise complaints, suspicious people and vehicles, motor vehicle incidents, and intoxicated people in public places over this past weekend.

On Saturday an investigation was also conducted after reports that a male was allegedly trafficking Oxycodone pills along the Esplanade in the fairgrounds. Police say the suspect’s activity was spotted by an off-duty police officer who reported it to the Trail Crime Reduction Unit. A suspect was arrested and police seized almost 50 pills believed to be Oxycodone and over $1,300 dollars in Canadian currency.

The RCMP will be seeking a charge against a 33-year-old male for Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Another incident occurred at approximately 1:30 in the morning on Friday when RCMP were called by a couple who were having intimate relations in the back of a pick up truck. The couple were upset when they attracted a male onlooker who was wearing all black and hide behind a pole watching them.

The male ran off once he was noticed by the couple, however was not located by RCMP. Police also spoke to the couple about their actions.

Police also caught a number of impaired drivers on the roads and issued two 3-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions in the early morning hours of May 10.

A number of the calls received this weekend were deemed to be accidentally initiated and Trail RCMP would like ask the public to help by not programming 9-1-1 into their phone. If you do call 9-1-1- by accident, stay on the line, explain the situation, and wait for a police officer to call you back to clarify the situation.