Liberals force Conservatives to make decision on Paris Agreement

The pressure is on the Conservatives and Andrew Sheer to agree to declare a national climate emergency. The Liberals called on the House of Commons to make the move and support the Paris Agreement’s emissions targets. Canada would have to commit to meeting its own target under the agreement and make more reductions.

Anger linked to inflammation and chronic illness

A new study said anger is the worst emotion for your health as you age. The survey was published in the American Psychological Association and used data from over 200 people between 59-years-old and 93. It showed the angrier people were the bigger the increase in inflammation throughout the body, which can lead to chronic illness.

Huge earthquake put island nations on Tsunami Alert

Papua New Guinea is under a Tsunami Alert after being struck with a 7.5 magnitude earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was 45 kilometres northeast of Kokopo and the Solomon Islands are also on alert. The organization added because it happened in a remote area of the country damage and injuries should be minimal.