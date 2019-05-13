American farmers frustrated by stalled trade talks between U.S. and China

American soybean farmers say their patience is waning, their finances are suffering, and the stress from months of living with the consequences of Chinese tariffs is mounting.

The American Soybean Association issued a statement Monday saying its members are growing frustrated by the lack of progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China. The trade war between the two countries escalated this morning as China announced tariff hikes on 60-billion-dollars of American goods, sending the Dow industrials down more than 700 points in afternoon trading.

WestJet being purchased by equity firm

Calgary-based WestJet is being purchased by Onex Corporation, and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his move to cut business taxes in Alberta played a role in landing the deal.

The airline will remain headquartered in Calgary after Onex purchased the airline, which will operate as a privately held company, for five-billion dollars. Kenney says Onex told him that its investment in Westjet is a reflection of the company “betting on Alberta.”

Alberta to drop carbon tax

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney outlined his plan Monday to get rid of the carbon tax brought in by the previous NDP government.

The Carbon Tax Repeal Act will be introduced next week, with an aim of eliminating the tax by May 30th. Kenney says his government will review court decisions related to Saskatchewan and Ontario’s battle against the federal carbon tax before deciding whether Alberta will pursue its own case against Ottawa.