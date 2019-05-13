NewsRegional News RCMP investigating seven wildland fires in Trail SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Monday, May. 13th, 2019 RCMP are investigating after seven wildland fires were discovered late Friday night in Trail. The first was located near the 1900 block of Columbia Avenue just after 11:30 PM. Upon arrival, crews were directed to more across the river on Riverside Avenue as well as three others on Columbia Avenue. Six firefighters from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue responded from the Trail detachment.