The West Kootenay Timberwolves acquitted themselves well but ultimately fell short versus some higher level competition over their home opener weekend.

They lost 7-3 to the Medicine Hat Sun Devils on Saturday before dropping Sunday’s contest 18-4 to the Sylvan Lake Yettis.

Dustin Perepolkin and Eric Reid each had 3 goals for the home team over the weekend.

With the losses, the Timberwolves record stands at 2 wins and 2 losses.

Their next home game is June 1st versus the Cranbrook Outlaws at 6:30pm in Rossland.