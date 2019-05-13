News Timberwolves Lose Two on Home Opener Weekend SHARE ON: Alex Martin, staff Monday, May. 13th, 2019 Timberwolves home opener. (Photo credit: Jennifer Small) The West Kootenay Timberwolves acquitted themselves well but ultimately fell short versus some higher level competition over their home opener weekend. They lost 7-3 to the Medicine Hat Sun Devils on Saturday before dropping Sunday’s contest 18-4 to the Sylvan Lake Yettis. Dustin Perepolkin and Eric Reid each had 3 goals for the home team over the weekend. With the losses, the Timberwolves record stands at 2 wins and 2 losses. Their next home game is June 1st versus the Cranbrook Outlaws at 6:30pm in Rossland. Tags: LacrosseSportsWest Kootenay Timberwolves