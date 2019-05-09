Canadian Paediactric Society wants free birth control for young adults

A group is pushing for Canadians under 25 to have access to free contraception. The Canadian Paediactric Society said the only way to guarantee youths have their choice of confidential contraception is for the government to cover it. The group added many youths aren’t using birth control because they are too embarrassed to buy them or don’t have the money.

New plan hopes to reduce suicides in Canada

A National suicide prevention plan got a unanimous vote from parliament. Global News reports the plan is committed to creating culturally appropriate programs for different communities. The focus was on preventing First Nation’s youth from taking their lives. The group is currently the most at risk, committing suicide at five times the rate of non-Indigenous youth.

Nuclear disarmament talks at risk as North Korea fires more missiles

South Korean officials confirmed that North Korea launched two short-range missiles into the sea. That makes it the second time in five days the North has fired weapons. It is being taken as a warning that nuclear disarmament talks with the U.S. are in jeopardy. The missiles reportedly flew 420 and 270 kilometres.

Pope allowing anyone to report sexual misconduct at churches

The Vatican is making Bishops accountable for sexual abuse at their churches. Pope Francis announced that anyone can make complaints directly to the Vatican now. The Catholic Church’s reputation has been hit hard the past few decades over covering up sexual assaults and the Pope hopes this will help stop it.

Mountbattan-Windsor surname explained

Many questions arose when the royal baby’s name was announced but the public now has answers. Harry and Meghan explained the meaning behind the surname Mountbattan-Windsor. Apparently, the Queen’s descendants who don’t have the title Prince, Princess or Royal Highness have carried the name.