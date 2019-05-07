The Trail Smoke Eaters got to work on their 2019-2020 roster this week, announcing this week that they have committed to a pair of 2000-born forwards.

Phillipe Lapointe, the son of longtime NHLer and multiple Stanley Cup winner Martin Lapointe, played the last two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL.

He’s described as a power forward with a high hockey IQ and will serve as the Smokies captain for the upcoming season before heading on to the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Braden Costello, also a USHL alum, was announced as the other addition.

The 6’2″ 200lb forward is said to play a heavy game and split time between Des Moines and Green Bay last season.

Costello has already committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2020-21 season.

They’ll join 6’2″ 195 lb centre Connor Sweeney (son of ex-NHL-er, Bob Sweeney) as big summer adds for Trail.

Sweeney will be joining ex-Smoke Eater Chase Stevenson at the University of New Hampshire following the 2019-20 season.