Trail and Greater District RCMP investigated a report of a fraud last week.

Police say the elderly Trail victim was contacted by phone by an unknown male suspect claiming to be from Visa. The suspect asked the victim to pay off a $2,000 Visa charge using Google Play Cards.

The victim purchased that amount in Google Play cards from a local business then provided the codes on the back of the cards to the suspect over the phone. Police say this resulted in a $2,000 financial loss to the victim.

RCMP are reminding people to not provide any financial information over the phone. Financial institutions do not operate in this manner and do not request debt repayment through the use of third party gift cards, say police.

Anybody who suspects they may be targeted by fraudsters can contact the RCMP to discuss the situation and seek assistance.