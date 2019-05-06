Vancouver Island to host last election before October’s federal vote.

A by-election on Vancouver Island could shed some light on what side voters are leaning in the upcoming federal election. A new MP will be appointed for the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding. Leaders of the Liberals, Conservatives, Greens, NDP and the People’s Party of Canada have all visited the riding since the by-election was called.

Canadian parents to get a financial boost.

The federal government is preparing to announce an increase to the Canada Child Benefit program. It is expected to come into effect on July 20. The current program began in 2016 and provides families with a tax-free monthly payment to help with the cost of raising children under 18-years-old.

Canada turns to U.S. to mend relationship with China.

Canada is looking south of the border to help settle their dispute with China. A report from CTV said officials from Canada want the U.S. to speak directly to China on behalf of Ottawa. Relations between Canada and China deteriorated after the arrest of a high ranking Huawei executive in Vancouver. China is currently not accepting some Canadian pork and canola products.