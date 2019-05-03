Some members of Castlegar RCMP noticed a grass fire yesterday near the intersection of 12 Street and Columbia Avenue. Fire Chief Sam Lattanzio said they received a call at 4:44PM. The RCMP members were able to use a 5 lbs dry chemical fire extinguisher that is carried in their cars.

The fire was contained to and area of about 5 metres x 5 metres thanks to their quick thinking. Fire crews also soaked down the area to make sure it was completely out.

Chief Lattanzio suspects it was caused by a carelessly discarded cigarette as the area was right beside a walking trail. He would like to remind the public that even though it is spring, it is dry. Discarding cigarettes and other smoking material is against the law and careless.