The Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo, slated for May 4th at the Trail Memorial Centre, offers access to over 70 exhibits and market vendors, as well as insight from experts (Sarah Bourne Photography)

Getting healthy can be tough sometimes but the Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo is back to help.

It’s being put on by the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce tomorrow for the third year in row at the Trail Memorial Centre.

President of the Board of Directors Doug Jones says there’s 70 exhibitors from as far away as the US, Calgary and the Okanagan.

“From nutritionists right through to healthy living, yoga, massage therapists,” said Jones.

You can even show up in your yoga pants at 9:15 for an early bird yoga circle. After that, the expo and farmer’s market gets underway at 10:00AM with keynote speakers and demonstrations happening as well.

Keynote speakers include Registered Holistic Nutritionist Lindsay Young, the owner of Eat Young Nutrition and Dr. Pamela Fergusson, who will speak on the health benefits of a plant-based diet.

There’s also some great prizes to be won including one year of unlimited yoga and flights to Vancouver courtesy of Pacific Coastal Air.

Admission is $5. For more information, click here.