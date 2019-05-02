Recovery in areas dealing with record flooding continues

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says homeowners affected by flooding will be exhausted and will need all the help they can get.

He says much of the damage from this year’s flooding can’t be quantified in dollars. Goodale says there will be much emotional damage after parts of Ontario, New Brunswick and Quebec have seen record flooding.

Canada makes formal offer to remove garbage from the Philippines

Nearly six years after dozens of containers of Canadian household trash incorrectly labelled as plastics for recycling was sent to the Philippines, Canada has made a formal offer to have them returned to the Port of Vancouver.

Last month, President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to declare war on Canada if it didn’t take back its trash. He set this week as a deadline for an end to the impasse.

China’s suspension of export permits for pork not believed to be politically motivated

The Canadian Pork Council says China’s suspension of export permits for two Canadian pork exporters appear to stem from a labelling problem and are not tied to any political moves.

The suspensions come amid growing diplomatic tensions between Canada and China, but Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says administrative issues related to routine customs inspections arise once in a while. She pointed out that all other approved Canadian pork processing facilities remaining eligible to export to China.

New study finds growing need for liberal-arts graduates in Canada

A study by the Royal Bank suggests there is a growing need for liberal-arts graduates as more workplaces become automated.

The report says high demand job skills in the future will include critical thinking, communications, active listening and curiosity, which are often cultivated by liberal-arts programs. The document also makes a number of policy recommendations.