Trail and District RCMP were called to home in Montrose last night where an adult woman was discovered deceased.

According to RCMP, officers attended the residence on 9th Avenue at approximately 1:00 AM. The death appeared to be suspicious and an adult male was arrested at the scene.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich adds the male and female were known to each other, they both lived at the residence, and the public was not at risk at any time in regards to this incident.

South East District Major Crime Unit now has conduct of the investigation and no further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Trail RCMP at (250) 364-2566, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Trail and Greater District Detachment Victim Services is available to assist anyone who has been affected by this sudden and traumatic event in the Montrose community and can be reached at 250-368-2184.