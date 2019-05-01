The City of Trail and Trail RCMP are aiming to have the citizens on patrol (COP) program back on the ground by mid-June.

The program is now accepting volunteer applications where citizens observe and report on suspicious activity taking place within city limits.

A citizens on patrol coordinator has been secured and Mayor Lisa Pasin feels confident the program will be very successful.

Training for the program includes techniques on how to be an extra set of eyes and ears in a safe manner, according to RCMP Sergeant Mike Wicentowich.

The volunteer application is available on the City’s website or in hard copy at the RCMP office. Interested volunteers can also contact the COP Coordinator, Sharon Kucher, through the Trail RCMP Detachment at mike.wicentowich@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or by phone at 250-521-0049.

The COP program is a joint program between the City of Trail and the Greater Trail RCMP and is funded within the City’s $2.367 million Policing Services Budget.