Remote recreation sites and trails will see significant improvements thanks to a new $1.5-million partnership between the Trust and Recreation Sites and Trails BC that will employ youth crews over the summer. (Photo courtesy of Fernie Trails Alliance)

The Columbia Basin’s many remote recreation sites and trails are beautiful and worthy destinations that inspire people to get active. They’re also the focus of a new partnership between Recreation Sites and Trails BC and Columbia Basin Trust where up to 15 students will be hired to help improve various backcountry sites over the summer, supported by $1.5 million over three to five years from the Trust.

“Through this partnership we will be enhancing recreation amenities which will help more people in the Basin get outside and get active, and enable a healthier lifestyle,” said Kindy Gosal, Columbia Basin Trust Director, Special Initiatives. “It will also provide an opportunity for youth to access summer jobs while developing their skills.”

The Trust funding will primarily cover wages, accommodation and materials, while Recreation Sites and Trails BC will provide aspects like training, supervision and large equipment.

Interested youth with a passion for the outdoors and for natural resources or recreation management can apply by May 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. PT. Students should be between 18 and 25 years of age and have registered to attend a post-secondary school. The employment will run from May 21 to August 30, 2019. To learn more and apply, click here and search for “Recreation Youth Crew”.

This program is one of the ways the Trust is addressing its strategic priority to support recreation and physical activity in the region. This includes the Trail Enhancement Grants which have so far supported 29 trail rehabilitation, enhancement or development projects with $484,000. In addition, the Trust’s Recreation Infrastructure Grants provided $9.4 million to 153 projects. Learn more at ourtrust.org/recreation.