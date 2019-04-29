Families of ten Ontario residents killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash suing Boeing

The families of 10 Ontario residents killed in last month’s Ethiopian Airlines crash are suing airplane maker Boeing, alleging it was blinded by greed as it rushed its 7-37 Max jets to market.

Lawyers in Chicago have filed the suit on behalf of a Brampton family that lost six members and a man who lost his wife and three young children, who lived in Hamilton. The suit claims Boeing put profits over safety and that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration enabled the plane’s rush to market.

Canadian kidnapped in Nigeria

Global Affairs Canada says it is providing consular services to the family of a Canadian who has been kidnapped in Nigeria.

It is not revealing the person’s name or hometown. There are reports troops are searching the area for a Canadian and a Scottish oil worker taken from a rig on Saturday.

More rain coming to areas already dealing with flooding

There is more rain in the forecast this week for areas of Ontario and Quebec dealing with record-breaking floods.

The Ottawa River isn’t expected to peak until tomorrow or Wednesday. Sunday, hundreds of soldiers joined more than two-thousand volunteers in the Ottawa area, getting sandbags ready for properties facing the threat of flooding.

Conservative leader criticizes Prime Minister’s policy on China

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policy of appeasement toward China is not working.

He’s demanding Trudeau take action on several fronts to address a canola dispute with China. He says China has gone from detaining Canadian citizens to putting up trade barriers.