Canadians supporting Scheer over Trudeau according to recent poll

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals have dropped to a new low in the polls. The most recent statistics show the party 13 points behind Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives. If the election happened today the Tories would have a majority government with 40 per cent of the votes, according to the poll. Voters will have their say on October 21.

Celery highest price in 30 years according to some grocers

Vegetable prices are going through the roof and juice diets could be to blame. According to Statistics Canada, the price of veggies is up roughly 16 per cent compared to this time last year. According to some grocery store workers celery is higher than they’ve seen in over a quarter century at $6 a bunch.

Sri Lankan archbishop wants government to do more in wake of Easter bombings.

The archbishop in Sri Lanka said the Catholic Church can’t stop people from taking the law into their own hands. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith is asking the government to crack down on Islamists. Ranjith says he’s not satisfied with how the government has handled the Easter weekend bombing investigations so far that killed over 250 people.