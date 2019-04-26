The City of Trail is moving ahead with landscaping at the skate park, although the project came in over budget. Only one bid was received and with contingency is roughly $98,000 over the allocated amount.

This week, council decided to move ahead and use $75,000 in funding that was earmarked for improvements at the boat launch. $23,000 will also be used from Prior Years’ Surplus, which is roughly the cost for the contingency fund.

Director of Parks and Recreation with the City of Trail, Trisha Davison, explained what the work will entail.

“They’ve incorporated a lot of natural elements that would created seating, there’s informal seating areas, there’s a picnic table, some paved pathways as well as some gravel pathways, and certainly shrubby and a host of trees that are going to be planted,” said Davison.

As to why the project came in over budget, Davison said it’s a busy time for contractors and some costs were higher than expected.

“The material costs ended up coming in considerably higher. The fill cost for the elevation of the lowest part of that area, the fill cost ended up coming in significantly higher than anticipated.”

The project was awarded to Sierra Landscaping Ltd for $227,288.40.

It’s estimated that work could start on May 6 and is expected to take about eight to ten weeks. Use of the skate park and boat launch won’t be affected.