The Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Governments (AKBLG) will host their 2019 convention in Castlegar this weekend. Roughly 200 attendees from Midway to Revelstoke will be in the city to discuss issues affecting the region.

Castlegar Mayor Bruno Tassone says three tours have been set up as well, including the Brilliant Dam, Dukabor Village and the Zellstoff Celgar mill.

Resolutions will be voted on at the convention. The ones that pass will be forwarded to the Union of BC Municipalities convention which is in September.

Castlegar Council isn’t bringing any resolutions for discussion. Nelson has one on private land logging and Grand Forks has four, including the topic of BC Housing’s consultation process.