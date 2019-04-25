Communities in Bloom Castlegar is asking residents to pitch in and pick up some litter this spring. Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Kalawsky says it’s great if residents can clean up around their homes and businesses.

“This week we are featuring the Pitch-In Week in Canada, so Communities in Bloom across the country are involved in the program and Castlegar particularily has been involved in Pitch In Week for, I believe, the last 10 to 12 years.”

You can pick up garbage bags at City Hall and through the public works department. Anyone wanting to get involved with the Adopt a Road program is also encouraged to get involved.

Next month, volunteers from Communities in Bloom Castlegar will be headed to Italy. A large number of Italian and foreign cities visit Cervia every year to carry out garden projects. Kalawsky will be headed there along with two others.

“It is an ambassadorial role, we’re going to be representing Castlegar, and we’re also the only community in Canada that is participating,” said Kalawsky.

Each participating town is given the opportunity to use innovative techniques and create a masterpiece, which is then distinguished by a sign with the town’s name.

The Castlegar volunteers are paying their own way and will be able to gain new ideas to possibly implement here one day.

Last year, Castlegar won the Class of Champions and will be competing again this summer.

“This year we are going into a category called the Grand Champion and that is of Canadian cities. There’s one other community in Manitoba that we’re going to be competing against and basically, it’s the top.”

It’s the first time competing at the Grand Champion level and she said they will be going all out for each of the six categories that the city will be judged on from July 28 to 30.

Each community competes against others with a similar population size.