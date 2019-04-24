NewsRegional News Road resurfacing around Kaslo set for 2019 SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Wednesday, Apr. 24th, 2019 As the weather warms that means road work will get underway on many highways in the southern interior. The Government of BC says more than 400 kilometres of resurfacing will be done this year through the broader region. The first is a resurfacing project on Highway 3 near Princeton which is now underway and is expected to be completed in early July. Another is set for in and around Kaslo – between Ainsworth and Lost Ledge, resurfacing and base repairs to approximately 59 kilometres of Highway 31. More than $70 million is also being invested in highway and side road improvements which includes Highway 3 and 395, where there will be hot-in-place asphalt recycling in Christina Lake and the Cascade Falls areas near Grand Forks which will cover a total of 29 kilometres. While these resurfacing projects are underway, drivers can expect minor delays and, at times, single-lane alternating traffic. A total list of projects include: Highway 1 near Revelstoke – from Revelstoke Park East Gate to Glacier Park West Gate, resurfacing 20 kilometres of Highway 1. Highway 1 and Highway 5 in Kamloops – resurfacing Highway 5 from the Yellowhead Interchange to CN Junction, the Highway 1 bypass from Yellowhead Interchange to Columbia Street, and miscellaneous areas along Highway 1 through the Valleyview corridor and various on and off ramps. Highway 97 near Quesnel – hot-in-place asphalt recycling 13 kilometres of Highway 97 between the Highway 26 junction and Cottonwood River Bridge. Side roads near Salmon Arm – numerous side roads west of Highway 1 and east of Highway 97, including Salmon Valley Road, McTavish Road, Yankee Flats Road and Haywood Armstrong Road. Highway 1, resurfacing two sections from Annis Pit to Malakwa near Sicamous (34 kilometres) Highway 3, sealcoating between Stirling Creek Bridge and Riverside RV Park, and Sunday Summit area near Princeton (26 kilometres) Highway 24, sealcoating from the Highway 97 Junction to Lone Butte and side roads near 100 Mile House (47 kilometres) Highway 97, intermittent resurfacing from Clinton to Lac La Hache and side roads (30 kilometres) Highway 97, intermittent hot-in-place asphalt recycling from Loon Lake Road to Clinton and from Lovett Road to Wright Station (39 kilometres) Highway 97C, resurfacing from Lower Nicola to Logan Lake and Tunkwa Lake Road between Savona and Tunkwa Lake (67 kilometres)