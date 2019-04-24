As the weather warms that means road work will get underway on many highways in the southern interior. The Government of BC says more than 400 kilometres of resurfacing will be done this year through the broader region.

The first is a resurfacing project on Highway 3 near Princeton which is now underway and is expected to be completed in early July. Another is set for in and around Kaslo – between Ainsworth and Lost Ledge, resurfacing and base repairs to approximately 59 kilometres of Highway 31.

More than $70 million is also being invested in highway and side road improvements which includes Highway 3 and 395, where there will be hot-in-place asphalt recycling in Christina Lake and the Cascade Falls areas near Grand Forks which will cover a total of 29 kilometres.

While these resurfacing projects are underway, drivers can expect minor delays and, at times, single-lane alternating traffic.

A total list of projects include: