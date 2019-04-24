Highway 3A near Udell Drive in Shore Acres was closed yesterday evening after an east bound vehicle crossed the centre line, resulting in a head on collision.

Sergeant Chad Badry with West Kootenay Traffic Services says there was one occupant in each vehicle and both were injured.

“The driver of the vehicle that stayed in its lane received some very serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Kelowna for treatment,” said Sergeant Badry. “And the driver of the vehicle that crossed over the centre line was also injured, non-life threatening, and was transferred to Trail for treatment.”

The investigation continues but alcohol and road conditions are not a factor.

The Tarrys Fire Department attended the scene with assistance from the Crescent Valley department and Nelson’s Dr. Nic Sparrow. The accident happened around 6:00pm and Drive BC estimated a re-opening time of 8:30PM.

Sergeant Badry would also like to remind the public to always be aware and pay attention to the road when driving.