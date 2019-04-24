Prime Minister Trudeau visits Quebec amid floods

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited a flood evacuation centre in Quebec on Wednesday, meeting with officials and some residents who have been forced out of their homes.

More than 14-hundred people in the province have been forced out by spring flooding. In New Brunswick, officials are warning people who live along the Saint John River not to let down their guard as water levels stabilize.

Bank of Canada leaves key interest rate unchanged after slower than anticipated growth

The Bank of Canada now expects growth during the first half of this year will be slower than it anticipated in January.

The central bank announced Wednesday morning it is leaving its key interest rate at 1.75 per cent. It also is predicting the economy nearly ground to a halt at the start of the year.

B.C’s health officer recommending decriminalization of people caught with illegal drugs

British Columbia’s health officer is urging the provincial government to consider the decriminalization of people caught with illegal drugs as another step to stem the overdose crisis.

Doctor Bonnie Henry says current drug laws contribute to a deep-rooted shame for people with addictions and that shame stops them from getting treatment.

Former foreign affairs minister urging Canada to fix relationship with Ukraine

Former foreign affairs minister Lloyd Axworthy is back from monitoring the Ukrainian presidential election and is urging Ottawa to renew its relationship with Kyiv.

He says the election gives Canada the opportunity to redouble its political and economic support for a strategically important country.