West Kootenay youth Stanley Humphries, Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre (both Trail and Castlegar) and Rossland Summit School are featuring their art in the annual Young Visions 2019 exhibition.

“This is my favourite show of the year” says Val Field, Executive Director of the Gallery.

“It is such a pleasure to see the creativity and hard work of our local students. The variety and quality of the artwork is outstanding” Gallery Curator, Maggie Shirley agrees with Field and adds, “It is a pleasure to focus on local talent and to provide the youth with an opportunity to get the experience of having work professionally presented in an art show. I secretly hope that this is the beginning of at least one art career and that I’ll see their work back in the Gallery again some day in the future. ”

The Gallery is grateful to School District 20 for making the show possible and in particular to teachers Shelley Painter, Angela Duclos, Bryar-Anne Woods, Michelle Reddick, Jillian Macknee and more. Shirley says

“We appreciate the effort of the art teachers to provide the students with this community-enhancing experience. Like most teachers, they go above and beyond their job expectations to support the students. ”

The show is supported by School District 20, the BC Arts Council, the City of Castlegar and the BC Gaming Commission.

Young Visions runs from April 18 to May 25. The Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm. Admission to the show following the opening is free for members and by donation for non-members.