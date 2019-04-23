The Village of Warfield is looking at whether the community’s water source can be provided by the City of Trail in future. A Long Term Water Supply Feasibility Review was recently completed for Warfield which lists a number of other options including a new Columbia River intake.

At this point, the Village has issued a request to City of Trail. Trail council discussed the request recently and feels that a capacity study be done.

Mayor Lisa Pasin explained the main concerns are whether there is enough water and if not, what are the cost implications.

“Not only do we have enough capacity within the system, if we don’t and there needs to be infrastructure improvements, what is the cost, who bears the cost.”

She says there’s also the question of whether there should be a historic cost to a participant joining the existing infrastructure.

It would be the first step of many, Mayor Pasin added. At this point the City of Trail has issued a letter of response to the Village of Warfield and will wait to hear back.

The Village would have to pay directly for any and all costs associated with completing the capacity study.