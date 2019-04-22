Wildlife biologist with the Province. Leo DeGroot speaks to a crowd of 250 at a public consultation meeting in Nelson on April 16

The last remaining caribou from the South Selkirk and South Purcell herds recently had a soft introduction into their new territory.

The animals were captured and transported to a maternity pen north of Revelstoke where they were enclosed with a female from the local herd. Usually, they’re just released into the new territory, which doesn’t always go well. At a public consultation meeting last week hosted by government personnel, it was described as taking someone from Nelson and putting them in the middle of New York City.

Wildlife biologist with the provincial government, Leo DeGroot said the hope was that upon release the caribou from the other two herds would follow the local female into the territory they should use.

“It appears to have worked so far, we’re only two weeks into it, but they are together,” DeGroot said.

There was concern initially as the local female took off right away, but the other animals were able to follow her tracks or scent.

At last week’s meeting, DeGroot faced questions about the animals from the South Selkirk and South Purcells mountains and what was now happening in their territory, since there’s no animals left.

“The core habitat that were protected from further forest harvesting about a decade ago in the South Selkirks and South Purcells will protected to keep the options open,” said DeGroot.

Snowmobile closures are being lifted temporarily through a permit system, however.

The hope is to reintroduce caribou back into the region in four to five years. The maternity pen program which provides protection for pregnant caribou during the birth of their calves and the first three to four months after birth is currently under going evaluation after its first five years.