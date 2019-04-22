The Lower Columbia Region is creating a regional tourism brand and marketing project. It’s a partnership between Tourism Rossland and the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce who received $100,000 in funding last Thursday through the Province’s Rural Dividend grant for phase two.

Tourists tend to think on a regional scale, explained Andras Lukacs, Executive Director with Tourism Rossland, rather than only visiting one municipality. The funds will help develop a collaborative tourism network that includes local businesses and stakeholders across a variety of industries, for example, transportation and accommodation, to food and beverage and retail.

“It’s really hard to define where the boundaries are because it’s so complex and that’s part of the season we need to be able to have an organization that’s able to act as an umbrella and bring all these stakeholders together,” said Lukacs.

The stakeholders will receive help setting up a website and an online Google listing if needed.

The total budget for the next two years is $400,000. That will also include hiring additional help, developing video and photo assets this summer, market research and creating a brand for the unified region.

The area that’s included is Trail, Fruitvale, and regional district areas A and B up to Rossland.