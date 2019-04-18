There was some good news from Trail and District RCMP this week. Three check stops were conducted on Saturday, April 13 with no drivers found to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Of the over 150 drivers and their vehicles that were checked by police only several warnings were issued for minor infractions.

The check stops were set up in three areas: Highway Drive and Carnation Drive, the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue, and Gyro Park.