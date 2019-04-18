Blood lead levels continue to decline for children aged six to 36 months in Trail and Riverdale. The Trail Area Health & Environment Committee (THEC) have released the latest results. 2018 saw the lowest to date at an average of 2.9 micrograms per decilitre, which is a drop from 4.0 in 2017.

The THEC is thrilled with the results and level of public participation, according to Mayor Lisa Pasin.

“We had over 80 per cent of the identified children tested, so we have a very high rate of uptake for this volunteer program,” said Mayor Pasin.

Overall, she says blood lead levels are slightly higher than the national average; however, Teck continues to improve air quality and reduce fugitive dust emissions.

“Those are the two main drivers of this reduction,” explained Mayor Pasin. “It’s fabulous to have that level of engagement with our largest stake holder and our largest industry in town.”

According to the THEC, in 2018, the annual average lead in community air was 0.13 micrograms per cubic metre, which is a 47% decrease since 2016. This achieves and exceeds the THEC 2018 air quality goal of 0.2 micrograms per cubic metre.