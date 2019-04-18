The Regional Districts of Central Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary’s Trash to Treasure event is back! This Saturday, April 20th, you can leave unwanted household items by the curb outside your home, and go out to hunt for treasure of your own. Make sure items are left away from traffic where they can be safely collected, and make sure a sign is left with the items as well. The deadline to bring items back inside is 4PM. The event is in celebration of Earth Day, which is Monday, April 22nd. For more details, including a template sign to print off, click here.