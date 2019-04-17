The economic development officer for Castlegar and regional district areas I and J, Mark Laver, gave an annual update to city council this week. The office has done a number of campaigns to attract businesses that are currently needed in the community. Last year, for example, there was a micro-brewery and developer campaign.

“We sent post cards of Castlegar to various developers in the Lower Mainland and in the Interior,” explained Laver. “We’re looking to stimulate their interest in our area so we’l get someone to come build housing of various types.”

He says another campaign for developers will happen this year, but this time they’ll target developers who have already been building in the Kootenays. Other upcoming campaigns could be for garden centres and men’s clothing.

Another part of what the economic development office does is develop and provide information packages for anyone interested in moving their business to the area. Each year, there are inquiries from around the world; last year there were about 70 in total and so far this year there’s been 31.

It’s a positive start, according to Laver, who adds that the businesses vary drastically. Some might be one-person operations and others Fortune 500 companies. The inquiries don’t always lead to a new company locating to the area, but one recent example of a success was with Humble Bean Coffee. Castlegar’s newest coffee shop opened a few weeks ago on 4th Street.

“They approached us and we gave them the tour of Castlegar and some of the available locations at the time and they’ve been open for three weeks now,” Laver explained.

Another initiative is tech clubs that introduce students new career ideas. There’s a coding club at Robson School for 10 to 12 years-old and Stanley Humphries students will be touring technology companies both local and in the Lower Mainaland.

“To give them a little bit more exposure to some of the careers that could be available to them in the future,” said Laver. “And I was just speaking with the high school yesterday and we will also be trying to visit some local companies as well to show them what some of our local businesses are doing.”

Some of the proceeds from the State of the Kootenay’s: An Economic Update event that was held last Thursday will be put towards the trip.