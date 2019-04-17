The City of Castlegar in partnership with the Selkirk College Forestry Program, will be conducting FireSmart vegetation management activities on City-owned forested land off of 14th Avenue and 26th Street.

This area is near the Waterline road and adjacent to the Kinnaird Park Community Church.

Beginning this week, Glacier Tree Maintenance will be removing standing dead and hazard trees on the City’s land. Selkirk College Forestry Technology Program students will commence their forestry field school starting April 24 by conducting fuel management plots, risk assessments and treating the forested City-owned property by removing dead brush, trimming trees, etc.

During the work, members of the public are urged to observe the activity at a distance, however, in the interest of public safety, the public is asked not enter the area of the project operation. The area will be clearly marked with signs.

The City additionally partners with the Selkirk College Forestry Program to conduct FireSmart assessments for private property owners, and hands-on fuel reduction using prescriptions on public city land.