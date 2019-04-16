The Regional District of Central Kootenay and BC Transit have extended hours on bus Route 99 – Kootenay Connector until April 26th.

The extension has been issued in an effort to better support students during the exam period.

The 8:04 a.m. departure from Ward and Baker in Nelson and the 8:53 a.m. departure from Selkirk College in Castlegar will run on April 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 and 26th.

The RDCK and BC Transit say they look forward to working with Selkirk College and the Selkirk College Student Union to improve regional transit for everyone.