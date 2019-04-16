The Castlegar Fire Department responded after the smell of natural gas was reported at Castlegar Primary School yesterday (Monday).

Chief Sam Lattanzio says they arrived around 2:30 PM:

“It was determined that the smell actually came from the exterior of the building, so we got Fortis to come down and come and check things out.”

It was after school hours and the staff were evacuated, however, they weren’t able to find a leak.

A FortisBC spokesperson said an issue was identified on the school’s rooftop unit and were working on repairs.

A similar event also happened a couple weeks ago at the school.