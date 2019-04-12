Environment Canada is calling for spring snow on many mountain passes tomorrow.

According to their website, “a Pacific frontal system will move across southern BC on Saturday. Snow will develop over the highway passes beginning early in the morning.”

Ten to fifteen centimeters is expected on the Kootenay Pass and near the Coquihalla summit by tomorrow afternoon. That may continue into the night with an additional five to ten centimeters.

On other southern BC highway passes, roughly five centimeters is expected.

