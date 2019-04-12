Climate change altering Canada’s sea creature populations

Canada’s fisheries minister says climate change is having an effect on the country’s seafood industry that will have to be managed.

Jonathan Wilkinson made the comments to the CBC after a new Department of Fisheries and Oceans report shows the warming oceans are altering sea creature populations. That includes declines in shrimp and snow crab, but boosts in lobster, and an increasing number of exotic warm-water fish being caught in Canadian waters.

First ever pictured black hole gets new name

The first black hole to be photographed now has a name.

University of Hawaii-Hilo professor Larry Kimura has named it Powehi. The word comes from a traditional Hawaiian creation chant and means the “adorned fathomless dark creation.”

Trump threatening to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities

U.S. President Donald Trump says he’s considering sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities such as New York and San Francisco.

This despite White House and Homeland Security officials saying that idea had been briefly discussed, and rejected. Local authorities in sanctuary cities refuse to co-operate with ICE officials to hinder its ability to deport people.

New radiation treatment could help metastatic cancer patients

Researchers in B.C. say the survival rates of metastatic cancer patients could increase with a very precise form of radiation treatment.

Published in the journal The Lancet, the study looks at something called Stereotactic Ablative Radiotherapy. The researchers used the technology in 10 hospitals for four years and did see an improvement in patients.

Group looking to dispel misconceptions about Canada’s carbon tax

Canada’s Ecofiscal Commission says the worst misconception circulating about carbon taxes is that they don’t work.

Commission head Chris Ragan says between politicians who fog the truth and the ones just in a fog, the carbon tax debate is clouding Alberta’s provincial election and drifting into this fall’s federal campaign. Its report on carbon tax misconceptions points out that at least five studies have found BC’s carbon tax has cut overall emissions.