New Zealand outlaws automatic and semi-automatic weapons

New Zealand has passed sweeping new gun laws. The new rules come less than a month after mass shootings at two mosques. The bill outlaws most automatic and semi-automatic weapons. After being approved by the Governor General the new law will be in effect Friday.

Picture of black hole released

After seven years of trying, scientists have been able to capture the first photo of a black hole. The picture shows the black hole in the centre of our galaxy. It was taken with the help of eight telescopes around the world.

Netanyahu wins razor thin victory

It appears Benjamin Netanyahu is headed for a historic fifth term as Israel’s prime minister. With 97-percent of the votes counted it looks like his party and a coalition of other smaller right wing parties will have a majority in Parliament. Final results are expected tomorrow.