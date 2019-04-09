Almost $1.3 million in funding was announced today by the Government of Canada for the West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar.

Federal Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, said the funds will rehabilitate the airside lighting and electrical systems. Work includes installing runway indication lights and an omni-directional approach lighting system; replacing constant current regulators and a standby diesel generator with fuel tank; and installing a runway precision approach path indicator system.

According to the federal government, these investments ensure safe usage by aircraft, passengers, and crews during airport operations and can also reduce costs for energy, maintenance, and repair and improve visibility.

The funding comes from Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP). The West Kootenay Regional Airport has received more than $6 million in ACAP funding to date for nine safety projects. This includes today’s airside lighting and electrical systems project announcement, new snow-clearing equipment and the rehabilitation of the runway, apron and taxiway.