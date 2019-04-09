Trudeau says there must be consequences

Justin Trudeau says you can’t lie to Canadians. That from the Prime Minister today on why he is considering suing Conservative leader Andrew Scheer for libel. Trudeau is threatening legal action over comments Scheer made after Jody Wilson-Raybould’s audio recordings and supplementary statement were released on the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Philpott accuses PM of breaking law

Independent MP Jane Philpott says her parliamentary rights have been violated. The former Liberal MP says that she and Jody Wilson-Raybould’s removal from the Liberal Party would have required a vote by all Liberal MP’s under the Reform Act instead of just the Prime Minister making the decision. Philpott and Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet over the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

IMF downgrades Canada’s economic forecast

Canada is following the worldwide trend of lower-than-expected economic growth. The International Monetary Fund has rolled back its global economic growth forecast for this year from 3.5 percent to 3.3 percent largely because of trade uncertainty. The IMF scaled back Canada from 1.9 percent to 1.5 percent.