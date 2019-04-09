Philpott says Liberal caucus ejection violates law

Jane Philpott says her and Jodi Wilson-Raybould’s ejection from the Liberal caucus goes against parliamentary rules.

The independent MP raised the issue in the House of Commons today, saying her rights has an MP have been violated. Philpott mentioned the Reform Act which made changes to the Parliament of Canada Act to strengthen MPs.

Trudeau defending libel lawsuit threat

Justin Trudeau is defending his decision to threaten Andrew Scheer with a libel lawsuit.

The Prime Minister says the Conservative leader is misleading Canadians when it comes to his actions in the SNC-Lavalin affair and “there are consequences” for that. Scheer made the potential suit public over the weekend when he handed out copies of a letter from Trudeau’s lawyer.

Redacted Mueller report coming next week

A redacted version of the Mueller report should be released next week.

That’s what U.S Attorney General William Barr told a congressional panel today. The report is the result of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in favour of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.