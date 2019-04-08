Trail and District RCMP say a search warrant was executed earlier this month during an investigation into the Possession of Child Pornography. Two local residents were questioned – a 27-year-old female and 65-year-old male.

The search warrant was executed at a residence on Highway Drive on April 5 and the investigation is ongoing.

The pubic is reminded not share their WIFI passwords with anyone outside their own trusted group, and to not display them openly.