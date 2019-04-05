Many municipalities are choosing to go herbicide free in maintaining their parks and sports fields and Castlegar may soon follow suit. Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff asked that city staff look into the possibility earlier this year and staff brought their findings to council last week.

Council are in support of getting rid of herbicides in passive parks, playgrounds and green spaces this summer, but will be used on an as-needed basis for sports fields. User groups were consulted and felt they didn’t want the condition of the fields to be impacted. City staff will now look into the cost and work load needed to properly manage the sports fields without herbicides.

Of the eight municipalities staff reached out to for consultation on what policies they have in place, it turned out none use herbicides for the maintenance of parks, playgrounds and sports fields. Councillor Heaton-Sherstobitoff was happy to see progress being made, as it’s an issue she’s heard about from many residents over the eight years.

“To me it’s just the normal progression of where we’re at, is to continue to go down that path and become herbicide free and I’m so happy council supported that.”

There are strategies municipalities use to combat weeds without herbicides and have even found they work better and last longer and may be more cost-effective in the long term.