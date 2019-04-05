Registration is now open for Regional Energy Efficiency Program (REEP), which was launched by the RDCK on April 3.

Information sessions are making their way across Kootenay communities, large and small. REEP’s aim is to make energy efficiency renovations more affordable through subsidized evaluations and incentives.

Event facilitator Patricia Dehnel says home builders will be shown how to get rebates by investing in energy saving options as well as offer a second look at existing homes.

“If you have an existing house, you’re going to get an energy assessment and you’ll an EnerGuide rating,” Dehnel explains . “You’ll get a checklist for your particular house. What you can do to improve your energy efficiency.”

For those planning to build a new home, REEP will also offer resources to build a greener, more efficient home.

“We’re suggesting to meet higher levels of the BC building code. That you work with an energy advisor right from the start of the planing.”

Denhel details the immediate benefits by investing in higher quality building practices and upgrades through REEP.

“Absolutely lower energy bills. Greater comfort in your home. You work with an adviser who offers third party verification that all of your equipment has been installed properly.”

Low income families who may not have the initial resources to make cost-saving upgrades will also get the help they need according to Dehnel. There is an option, through the application process, to get a free energy audit.

To register, visit www.rdck.ca/reep for information and to access the online registration form, or contact Carmen Proctor, Residential Energy Efficiency Program – Home Renovation Program Manager by phone 250-352-8278 or email ecosave@nelson.ca.

Hard copies copies of registration forms may also be picked up at either one of the following information sessions.