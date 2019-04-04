People across BC in support of changing forestry practices are coming together for the first ever Forest March BC. Sixteen communities are holding events on Saturday, April 6, including Grand Forks, Nelson, Salmo, and Winlaw.

Organizer Jennifer Houghton explains:

“It’s people who are speaking up to preserve and restore our forests, and we’re also speaking up to support upcoming changes that are being made to forestry regulation….”

She adds they’re also asking the government to include ecosystem restoration, community involvement, and climate change mitigation to upcoming changes to the new forestry regulation.

Houghton says it started in Grand Forks:

“It’s actually something that we initiated here in Grand Forks, it was my idea to have this march after talking with different community groups, and literally there are hundreds of community watershed and forest groups across BC that are working in isolation for the same thing.”

She says the goal is to build public support and educate people. For a full list of scheduled events click here.