Instructors who participated in the 2018 Indigenous 100: Regional Indigenous Perspectives on Languages and Culture included (L-R) Grahm Wiley- Camacho, Shelley Boyd and Dr. Christopher Horsethief. Both Wiley-Camacho and Horsethief will be back as special guests for this year’s offering of the course (submitted)

There’s a great opportunity coming up to explore the cultures, languages and traditions of the Sinixt, Ktunaxa, Okanagan-Sylix, and Métis peoples. It’s a immersive course offered through Selkirk College that runs May 6 to 10 called Indigenous 100: Regional Indigenous Perspectives on Languages and Culture.

The first day opens in an interactive way with a blanket exercise. Over the next four days guest lecturers will discuss different topics such as values, beliefs, oral traditions, literature and art. Those include Roy Pogorzelski,Grahm Wiley-Camacho, Dr. Marlo Sam, Elder Anne Jimmie and Dr. Christopher Horsethief.

Dr. Adela Tesarek Kincaid is the course facilitator and says it’s designed to be as flexible as possible for members of the community and professionals who want to register.

“It can also be audited or taken as a course just for interest where there wouldn’t be those academic expectations associated with it, but it would be a great learning opportunity for the community in general.”

Students taking the course will receive transferable credits.

Selkirk College has been a leader in reconciliation efforts for the region, according to Dr. Tesarek Kincaid. One of the unique things she highlights about the course and the relationship between its partners is regarding ownership.

“The content and what’s being taught is not owned by the post-secondary institution. It’s owned by the Nations and the instructors and the knowledge keepers.”

It’s recommended to register early, however the course will be offered again in mid-August, which hasn’t yet opened for registration. You can e-mail Dr. Tesarek Kincaid at akincaid@selkirk.ca for registration info or contact Raquel Mayorga in Selkirk College’s Continuing Education at 250-365-1208.

It will be offered at the Castlegar campus.