Drivers will soon encounter some delays on the Paulson Bridge, which is about 50 kilometers west of Castlegar on Highway 3.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure $6-million worth of enhancements will start next week. The project entails resurfacing, replacement of deck joints and bridge deck overhangs, installation of new concrete roadside barriers, improvements to roadway drainage, and resurfacing of bridge approaches. Single-lane alternating traffic will be in place 24 hours a day and drivers are asked to prepare for up to 10 minute delays.

The minister for Transportation and Infrastructure Clair Travena says as the bridge is over 55 years old, this work will ensure it remains reliable for many years to come.

Work is expected to start next week and be completed in fall.